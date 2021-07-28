Round Rock Splits Doubleheader to Close out Series in Reno

RENO, Nevada - The Round Rock Express (35-37) split a doubleheader with the Reno Aces (45-27) to close out the series on Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Round Rock recorded 21 total hits on the night as the E-Train claimed game one 9-6 while dropping game two 10-6.

In game one, Round Rock starter LHP Brock Burke (1-4, 7.11) earned his first win of the season with a 5.0-inning performance that saw five runs on five hits and one walk with six total strikeouts. Reno starter RHP Josh Green (6-4, 6.97) got the night's first loss after allowing nine runs on 11 hits and four walks while punching out one batter.

Round Rock jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning as SS Yonny Hernandez and C Yohel Pozo knocked back-to-back singles before both settled into scoring position after a Leody Taveras walk. RF Elier Hernandez then drove Yonny Hernandez and Pozo home for the first Express runs.

The third frame saw Express DH Nick Solak, Pozo, Taveras and Elier Hernandez hit four consecutive singles, which scored Solak and loaded the bases. A Ryan Dorow sacrifice fly sent Pozo home before 1B Charles Leblanc launched a triple to send Taveras and Elier Hernandez across next for a 6-0 Round Rock advantage.

Reno scored its first four in the bottom of the third, starting when C Jose Herrera singled before moving to second as 2B Juniel Querecuto drew a walk and scored on an Ildemaro Vargas base hit. 3B Drew Ellis then knocked a three-run home run, clearing the bases and trimming Round Rock's lead to 6-4.

Solak, Taveras and Elier Hernandez all tallied their second runs of the contest in the fourth inning thanks to a combination of two doubles, two singles and a force out as the E-Train extended its lead to 9-4.

Aces CF Ben DeLuzio plated a run in the fifth and seventh innings, scoring both times thanks to Vargas, who earned an RBI double in each frame. Express RHP Jimmy Herget finished the contest with 2.0 innings of relief and allowed just one run to help secure the 9-6 victory.

Express LHP Wes Benjamin (2-3, 8.27) was tagged with the game-two loss after his 3.1-inning start allowed six runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts. The win went to Aces RHP Stefan Crichton (3-0, 6.75), who threw for one hitless frame while striking out two batters.

The Express hopped out to an early lead again in game two, tallying four runs before the Aces plated their first. Solak scored Round Rock's first in the first inning, finding home on a Pozo single after reaching on a double. Elier Hernandez then kicked off the second inning with a solo home run for a 2-0 lead.

Two more Round Rock runs crossed in the third as Pozo blasted a two-run home run to left-center field, bringing Solak home with him and increasing the advantage to 4-0.

Reno tied the contest at 4-4 in the bottom of the frame as CF Nick Heath recorded a leadoff triple then scored on a Vargas double. After Ellis worked a walk to join Vargas on base, the two were sent home thanks to a double from DH Henry Ramos, who later scored on a sacrifice fly from LF Christian Lopes.

The Aces took over in the fourth as Heath drew a one-out walk and RF Jake McCarthy singled before both moved into scoring position on an Ellis walk. The two gave Reno a 6-4 advantage after scoring on a Ramos base hit.

Reno reached double digits, dropping another four-spot in the sixth inning. After working a leadoff walk, McCarthy scored on Vargas' fourth double of the night. Lopes sent the other three runs across home plate with a homer as Vargas and Ramos, who had reached on an Express fielding error, gave the Aces a 10-4 lead.

Round Rock added two more runs to its total in the seventh frame for a 10-6 final as Yonny Hernandez hit a single before scoring on a base hit from Elier Hernandez and Dorow plated Solak on a sacrifice fly.

Round Rock returns to Dell Diamond on Thursday to kick off a 12-game homestand and start a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). Express RHP Collin Wiles (2-1, 5.14) is scheduled for the start against Oklahoma City RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-3, 4.69). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

