Aces Bats Explode, Win 10-6 over Round Rock Express

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces topped the Round Rock Express tonight 10-6, behind a big night at the plate from Henry Ramos, Christian Lopes and Ildemaro Vargas. The win comes in seven innings, on the second half of a doubleheader that the two teams split.

Round Rock again scored first, hanging runs in the first, second and third innings to give a 4-0 lead to the Express heading into the home half of the third.

Reno's bats came alive in the bottom of the third, getting things started with a leadoff triple from Nick Heath. Heath scored from third on an Ildemaro Vargas double, his third of the day. After Drew Ellis walked, both he and Vargas would score on an RBI double by Henry Ramos. Ramos advanced on the throw home to put him at third.

Ramos came around to score and tie it 4-4 off of a sacrifice fly by Christian Lopes.

The Aces put up two more in the bottom of the fourth, after a bases-loaded two-run single by Ramos. Ramos' swing gave him four RBIs on the night, tying a season high and giving Reno a 6-4 lead for the first time.

Reno kept the hits coming, with Vargas crushing yet another RBI double into right-center field to score Jake McCarthy and extend it to a 7-4 Aces lead. The double was his second of the game and fourth of the day.

After Ramos reached on an error, Christian Lopes crushed a ball to left field to score two and break the game wide open. The three-run shot made it 10-4, and gave Lopes his sixth homer of the year.

Round Rock would score two in the top of the seventh, making it a 10-6 final score.

This concludes tonight's doubleheader, as well as the series. Reno split the doubleheader, and won the series 4-2. The Aces are off tomorrow, before heading to Sacramento for the start of a six-game series on Thursday. First pitch from Sutter Health Park is set for 7:05 p.m. PT, and the game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or online at RenoAces.com, with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

