Poor 8th inning spoils Garabito's gem

July 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Tacoma, Wash. - The Sacramento River Cats (30-42) could not hold on to defeat the Tacoma Rainiers (39-33), spoiling a stellar outing from right-hander Gerson Garabito due to a late-game bullpen collapse.

Leading 4-1 in the eighth, Sacramento lefty Caleb Baragar (1-1) surrendered two home runs, the second being a two-out, go-ahead three-run shot from right fielder Taylor Trammell, to take a 5-4 advantage. One batter later, Tacoma added an insurance run when catcher Brian O'Keefe took right-hander Silvino Bracho deep.

Although he did not get the win, Garabito stifled Tacoma in his best Triple-A start to date. He struck out just one, but forced nine ground outs in 6.0 innings with one run surrendered on four hits and four walks.

Garabito's lone hiccup was a second-inning solo home run to Dillon Thomas. Thomas was 10-for-22 (.455) with seven runs, three doubles, two home runs, four RBIs, three walks, and a 1.384 OPS over six games this series.

Sacramento right fielder Heliot Ramos flashed his many tools on Tuesday. The Giants' No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline plated the game's first two runs with his first two Triple-A RBIs. The double scored two San Francisco rehabbers, center fielder Jaylin Davis and designated hitter Tommy La Stella.

Ramos gunned down a runner trying to leg out a double in the first, and added his third double in two games in the sixth. The 21-year-old now has a .393 on-base percentage in seven Triple-A games.

The River Cats will return home for a 12-game homestand, starting with six against the first place Reno Aces. Right-hander Tyler Beede (0-4, 5.95) will open the series at Sutter Health Park on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. (PT) against a Reno TBD. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Right-hander Camilo Doval threw a scoreless seventh, finishing the inning by striking out designated hitter Sam Travis with a 103-MPH fastball.

Sacramento extended their lead to 4-1 in the seventh without a hit. Tacoma righty Justin Grimm and O'Keefe could not get on the same page, aiding the River Cats rally with a hit-by-pitch, walk, wild pitch, walk, and passed ball.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.