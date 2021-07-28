Wands and Wizards Weekend Highlights Skeeters Upcoming Homestand

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters are set to open a seven-game, six-day homestand against the El Paso Chihuahuas, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters return home following a 12-game road trip in which they went 7-5 and remained in first place in the East Division of Triple A West.

The Skeeters will be hosting Wands and Wizard Weekend, beginning with their 7:05 p.m. game on Friday. They will also be hosting a Ladies Night on Thursday, featuring wine tastings and an exclusive Kendra Scott sale.

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is set to continue his MLB Rehab Assignment with the Skeeters. The two-time All-Star appeared in each of the last two games of the Skeeters' road trip.

Constellation Field gates will be opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Below is the Skeeters promotional lineup for the upcoming homestand:

6:05 p.m., Thursday, July 29

Ladies & Little Ladies Night (Courtesy of Dostal's Fine Jewelry) - This night will include a wine tasting package for those in attendance and can be purchased by visiting the Karbach Beer Garden on the first-base side of the Constellation Field concourse during the game. Also, on the concourse, will be an exclusive sale of Kendra Scott jewelry. The Kendra Scott sale will benefit the Astros Foundation. There will other numerous activities on the concourse, including princess face painting and a diamond giveaway.

Hops & Hot Dogs - Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs as well as $2 domestic drafts and sodas.

7:05 p.m., Friday, July 30

Fireworks Friday (presented by Victory Solar) - A themed postgame fireworks show will kick off the Skeeters' Wands and Wizards Weekend.

6:05 p.m., Saturday, July 31

Swatson Wizard Bobblehead (presented by Memorial Hermann) - The first 1,500 fan in attendance will be receive a Swatson Wizard Bobblehead. The Skeeters and Chihuahuas will be wearing Wands and Wizards inspired uniforms. The Skeeters' game-worn uniforms will be auctioned off and bids can be placed beginning Thursday by visiting: http://livesourceapp.com/. The jersey auction will benefit Candlelighters.

The Skeeters will be playing a straight doubleheader, with two seven-inning games, and the first game beginning at 4:05 p.m.

6:05 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1

Wizard Poster Giveaway (presented by Blue Fish Pediatric) - The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Wands and Wizards inspired poster, featuring Swatson and numerous Skeeter icons. The Skeeters and Chihuahuas will once again be wearing the Wands and Wizards inspired uniforms.

Sunday Funday - Kids get to run the bases following every Sunday home game at Constellation Field (presented by Larry Caldwell, DDS).

7:05 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2

My Hero Monday (presented by Smart Financial Credit Union) - A discounted ticket will be offered to members of the military (active and retired) as well as first responders. Proof of ID is required to obtain the discounted ticket.

Margarita Monday - Fans can purchase $5 full-sized margaritas.

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3

Coca-Cola Family Four-Pack - Available only on Tuesdays at Constellation Field, this ticket package includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $72.

Topps Card Giveaway - Fans in attendance will receive a pack of Topps baseball cards.

