Round Rock Express Announce New Food Items and Storefronts for 2024 Season

April 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express and RS3 Strategic Hospitality announced new food items coming to Dell Diamond for the 2024 season. Along with the new lineup, the Express have also added Mighty Fine Burgers at Dell Diamond and Southside Market & Barbeque as the newest storefronts for this season.

"Every season, RS3 Strategic Hospitality comes up with new menu items that offer terrific variety for all of our fans," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We're excited for our fans to try out the new menu items as they cheer on the Express throughout the 2024 season."

Mighty Fine Burgers at Dell Diamond will debut for Express fans in 2024 down the left field line behind section 110. Grab a classic half-pound cheeseburger or a delectable chicken sandwich and some crispy, crinkle cut fries. If fans decide not to get one with their meal, they will certainly return to get a chocolate or vanilla milkshake later in the game.

Behind section 117, Express fans can try the new Southside Market & Barbeque. The new storefront will feature a Lone Ranger Sandwich Basket with chopped brisket, pork, sliced sausage, onions, pickles and a side of homemade chips.

New menu items for the 2024 season along with the storefront they will be served at are below:

Ragin' Bowl (Section 112)

Pacific Bowl: Veggie lovers will enjoy chili-garlic tofu, grilled seasonal veggies and a drizzle of thai-chili sauce with lo mein noodles.

Szechuan Beef Bowl: Seasoned mixed veggies, red jalapenos and zesty szechuan beef on top of lo mein noodles. Sesame seeds sprinkled on top for the final touch.

Ono Pacific Grill (Section 112)

Hawaiian Portobello Basket: Marinated portobello mushrooms, grilled pineapple, tomatoes, arugula and pickled onions will all be piled high on crispy golden-brown tater tots.

Moa Bowl: Your favorite chicken tenders tossed in mango habanero sauce and sesame seeds alongside tater tots.

Fairlane's (Section 119)

Marlon Brando Basket: An all-beef hot dog meets chopped brisket loaded with pickles, nacho chips, shredded cheese and red jalapenos.

New Milkshakes: Savory Red Velvet and S'mores milkshakes to help cool you down.

Goodstock 123 (Section 123)

Boom-Ba-Stick: The new foot-long hot dog comes to Dell Diamond loaded with chili, queso, french onion crisps and red jalapenos. Save it all for yourself or have a friend tap in to help.

Chicken B.L.T. Basket: A slight twist on the traditional B.L.T. A grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion along with some avocado crème for the perfect finish. Chips on the side to top it off.

Gluten Free Options: Fans can substitute gluten free hamburger and hot dog buns for their meals.

Chez Mac (Section 125)

Three Little Pigs: This isn't your grandmother's macaroni and cheese. Get ready for pulled pork, bacon and pork rinds with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives.

Mac Greens: A mac and cheese bowl with plenty of vegetables. Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes and pickled onions with shredded cheese and croutons.

Mac Flight: Can't decide on just one bowl? Try all three options with a mac and cheese flight!

The Express return tonight against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. for game four of the six-game series from Dell Diamond. Round Rock RHP Jack Leiter (1-0, 3.24) is scheduled to start against Oklahoma City RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-0, 0.00). Season memberships and Pick 6 Voucher Packs are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.