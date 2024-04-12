OKC Baseball Club Earns 7-1 Win Over Express

April 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club hit three early home runs and led from start to finish during a 7-1 win over the Round Rock Express Friday night at Dell Diamond. Three of the OKC's first six batters went deep. Andy Pages hit the team's first homer in the first inning before Ryan Ward and Kevin Padlo hit back-to-back home runs to open the second inning. Leading, 3-1, in the eighth inning, OKC tacked on three more runs. Miguel Vargas notched a sacrifice fly before Ward followed with a two-run double. Pages added a RBI single in the ninth inning. The OKC pitching staff allowed only one unearned run, did not allow an extra-base hit and racked up 13 strikeouts.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City tied its season high with three home runs, previously done March 30 at Tacoma. However, it's the first time this season three different players went deep in the same game. Andy Pages and Ryan Ward each hit their third home runs of the season and Kevin Padlo blasted his first of 2024...Ward and Padlo recorded the team's first back-to-back home runs of the season, coming within the first three pitches of the second inning. Ward's home run traveled an estimated 424 feet to center field and Padlo's dinger went an estimated 427 feet to left field.

-Andy Pages went 2-for-4 with a walk and hit his third home run in the last five games. Pages tallied his fifth multi-hit game in his last six games overall, and during the six-game stretch he is 12-for-26 with three home runs and seven RBI.

-Ryan Ward hit his second home run in five games and finished 2-for-3 with two extra-base hits and three RBI. Ward has tallied five extra-base hits and 10 RBI over his last five games.

-Miguel Vargas went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly. He has reached base in each of the team's first 13 games this season and is the only player in the PCL to do so.

-Trey Sweeney was 0-for-4 but walked to extend his on-base streak to 12 games. He leads the PCL with 16 walks this season.

-The OKC pitching staff allowed just one run for the third time this season and did not allow an extra-base hit for the second time this year. Five pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts and held Round Rock 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position...It's the fifth time in seven games OKC has allowed three or fewer runs, all resulting in victories...The scheduled pitching tandem of Nabil Crismatt and Dinelson Lamet combined to allow one unearned run and two hits over 6.2 innings, with 10 strikeouts. Crismatt started the game and retired 11 of 13 batters faced over four innings.

-Oklahoma City improved to 9-2 in the team's last 11 games played at Dell Diamond.

-Round Rock starting pitcher Jack Leiter recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings. It's the most strikeouts by an Oklahoma City opponent since Reno's Corbin Martin did it at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on May 27, 2022.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks for a third straight win in Round Rock at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

