Greater Nevada Field Will Host 2nd Annual Reno Philharmonic's Patriotic POPs at the Field Concert on July 3rd, Tickets on Sale Now

April 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Following a fantastic audio and visual experience at Greater Nevada Field in 2023, the Reno Philharmonic will return to the ballpark following today's announcement of Patriotic POPS at the Field, set for Wednesday, July 3rd.

All seats for this years' event are reserved and are on sale now for the Patriotic POPS at the Field and start at $18.00. Fans can purchase them online by visiting GreaterNevadaField.com. Additional ticket packages are available to buy through the ballpark's website.

"We are excited that the Reno Philharmonic is returning to Greater Nevada Field for what is becoming a new Independence Day tradition in the region," said Reno Aces General Manager & COO Chris Phillips. "Last year's event led to many memories as we strive to make Greater Nevada Field a gathering place for our community and all of Northern Nevada."

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with a pre-show starring Mark MacKay, who will also perform one song with the Reno Phil.

Fans enjoying the event will have their hearts swell with pride as the orchestra rites their favorite red, white, and blue tunes! They will journey through America's rich musical heritage and hear iconic songs from across this nation's history performed outdoors by a symphony orchestra.

"We are so grateful to Reno Aces for this collaboration in their beautiful stadium," said Aaron Doty, President & CEO for the Reno Phil. "We are delighted to be able to share the sights and sounds of a mix of Pops and Patriotic music, which will be fun for the whole family."

Following Patriot POPS at the Field, spectators will enjoy a post-show fireworks extravaganza to conclude their night at the ballpark.

This special-event night at Greater Nevada Field will also have attendees able to enjoy face painting, magicians, and a food-eating contest.

After a two-week road trip to Tacoma and Salt Lake, the Reno Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 21st, as they square off against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a six-game series.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.