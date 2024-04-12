River Cats Edge Chihuahuas, 10-9

April 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Sacramento River Cats trailed 7-0 in the third inning and 9-4 in the seventh inning but came back to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-9 at Sutter Health Park Thursday night. Sacramento has won back-to-back games after the Chihuahuas won the series opener on Tuesday.

Chihuahuas third baseman Graham Pauley went 2-for-4 with two home runs to right field. His first was a grand slam in the second inning, El Paso's first grand slam since Brett Sullivan on March 31 in Albuquerque. Pauley's second homer was a two-run shot in the sixth, giving him the Chihuahuas' first multi-home run game since Clay Dungan on April 3 vs. Round Rock.

El Paso first baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk and has reached base multiple times in all three games of the series. Chihuahuas reliever Matt Festa allowed two earned runs, ending his streak of 14 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run, dating back to last season.

Team Records: El Paso (6-6), Sacramento (7-5)

Next Game: Friday at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (0-0, 7.71) vs. Sacramento RHP Mason Black (0-1, 3.12). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

