Cats Claw Back from Early Deficit for 10-9 Win

April 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Facing a seven-run deficit just two frames into the contest, the Sacramento River Cats showed their grit as they rallied for a trio of multi-run innings including six runs in their final two at-bats as they stormed all the way back for a 10-9 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday.

Already trailing 7-0 after the second at-bats for the Chihuahuas (6-6), which was largely due to a grand slam by Graham Pauley in the away half of the second, the River Cats (7-5) went to work with their swings in the third. A pair of singles put runners at the corners before a walk to Luis Matos loaded the bases, with a groundout from Marco Luciano scoring the first run in front of a two-RBI double by David Villar that trimmed the score to 7-3.

While Sacramento added one more run on a double play ball from Matos in the fifth, it seemed as if El Paso had found insurance runs in the sixth just two batters into the inning. Leadoff batter Bryce Johnson was hit by a pitch in front of Pauley, who struck for his second dinger of the night when he sent a ball down the right-field line for a two-run blast that pushed the score to 9-4.

Down but not out, the River Cats showed their mettle once again starting with a four-run rally in the seventh. Coming up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs was Heliot Ramos, who cleared them all with one swing as his liner into the gap in right center allowed all three runners to cross easily. The other run in the inning came just before the triple when Villar was issued a bases-loaded walk.

Still down by one in the eighth, Sacramento found a way to rally as they loaded the bases yet again with a single from Casey Schmitt, a walk to Blake Sabol, and bunt single by Chase Pinder. The first of that trio scored on a sacrifice fly by Matos to tie the game, while Luciano provided the game-winning RBI with a knock into right field that scored Sabol.

Taking over for the River Cats in the ninth was Randy Rodriguez (1), who has yet to allow a run of any kind this season as he induced two groundouts and flyout to preserve the 10-9 comeback win for his first save of the season. That secured a victory for Daulton Jefferies (1-0), who went 5.0 innings in relief and allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Tanner Andrews also worked a scoreless relief appearance by giving up just one hit in 1.2 innings of work.

Eight of nine River Cats to come to the plate collected a hit, led by two-hit games from Villar, Pinder and Brett Wisely. Pinder scored three times thanks to his walk with his two hits, while Villar and Ramos each had three RBI. For Ramos, his only hit was a three-bagger, his second of the season in just 11 games. In 2023, Ramos had three triples in 92 combined games between Sacramento, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Sacramento will try to clinch at least a series split when the two teams take the field for game four tomorrow, with first pitch tossed at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.