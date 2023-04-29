Round Rock Defeats Isotopes, 6-5 in 11 Frames

Round Rock, TX - The Isotopes plated three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game and eventually send the contest into extras. However, for the second time in four games, the Express plated two runs in the 11th inning to claim a 6-5 victory Friday night in Round Rock. The Express' Rafael Ortega had the winning hit, a two-run homer.

Topes Scope: - In the first challenge game of the season, the Isotopes went 2-for-4. Albuquerque had one successful offensive challenge: Connor Kaiser's challenge successfully reversed a strike to a ball. Catcher Daniel Cope challenged one in the bottom of the ninth, successfully changing a ball to a strike. Coco Montes and Hunter Stovall were unsuccessful in challenges as strike calls were upheld.

-The Isotopes are now 0-2 in extra-inning games. It was the second extra inning contest of the season and series (April 25: 4-3 loss at Round Rock).

-Albuquerque has suffered two walk-off losses on the year, both coming in this series against the Express in extra innings (April 25: 4-3). It is the first walk-off loss via a homer since El Paso's Brandon Dixon's two-run shot in the seventh inning of game two in Albuquerque (make-up game) Sept. 7, 2022 (7-6).

-The Isotopes fell to 3-4 in one-run games this season, including losing two-straight (April 25: 4-3 loss at Round Rock; April 22: 3-2 loss vs. Oklahoma City).

-Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double. It's the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the span, he is slashing .361/.442/.372 with four doubles and five RBI.

Over the three losses to Round Rock this series, the Isotopes are 5-for-36 with runners in scoring position.

-Nolan Jones went 3-for-5 with a double and a walk. It was his third three-hit game of the season and his ninth multi-hit effort on the year. Jones has reached base three times in a game seven times this season. He has a hit in 16 of 20 games this year with the Isotopes.

-Elehuris Montero connected on three hits and drove in two runs, his second-straight game with three hits. Over his four games with Albuquerque this season, he is hitting .389 (7x18) with two homers, five RBI and one walk.

-Michael Toglia connected on his fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot. It was his first homer since April 9 vs. Salt Lake.

-Coco Montes collected two hits, his team-leading 13th multi-hit effort of the season and third in his last six games.

-Reliever Fernando Abad pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout. Nine of his 10 outings have been scoreless, including seven-straight games without a run (8.2 innings, 11 strikeouts).

-Isotopes hitting coach Jordan Pacheco was ejected in the 10th inning. It's the Isotopes second ejection of the season.

-Albuquerque blew its sixth save of the season, the second-most in the Pacific Coast League (Sacramento, 8).

-Karl Kauffmann did not factor into the decision after tossing 4.0 innings and allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits, a homer and three walks while fanning none. He has allowed four-plus runs in 12 of 19 Triple-A starts.

-Blair Calvo tossed a scoreless 10th inning while fanning one. He has not allowed an earned run in nine of 10 games this season.

- The 3:35 game time is the longest of the season, beating the previous mark of 3:32 (April 25 at Round Rock, 11 innings).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express are set to meet for game five of the six-game series Saturday at 6:05 MT in Round Rock. Albuquerque is scheduled to start Jeff Criswell while the Express are expected send Cole Winn to the hill.

