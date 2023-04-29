Dominic Miroglio Drives in Six, Pilots Aces to Series-Clinching Win over Space Cowboys

Reno, NV - Dominic Miroglio's mammoth day bolstered the Reno Aces (14-11) to an 11-8 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-17) Saturday at Greater Nevada Field. The win clinched the six-game series for Reno.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth, Miroglio roped a two-run single to right to give the Aces a 7-6 lead. Miroglio wasn't finished. With runners at the corners and the game tied at seven in the seventh, he hit a three-run shot to left to give the Aces a lead they wouldn't surrender. Miroglio's six RBIs set a new career high.

Dominic Canzone was prominent in the comeback effort, driving in a run with a double in the second and blasting a solo homer in the fourth. Canzone tallied three hits and is the team leader in home runs with five. Buddy Kennedy posted another multi-hit game, his 10th of the season.

Reno clinched a series victory and have won nine of their last 11 games. The series finale is Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-4, 3-run HR, 6 RBI

- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-3, 2B, HR

- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-5

- Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-5, 3B

- Justin Martínez: 1 IP, 0 ER, 2 K

The Reno Aces will complete their six-game series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

