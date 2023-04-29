Late Lead Slips Away for Space Cowboys

RENO, NV - A late lead fell by the wayside for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-16) in a 6-3 defeat to the Reno Aces (13-11) on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

The Space Cowboys took a quick lead in the first. Korey Lee doubled to left on the first pitch of the game and tagged up to third on a deep flyout by Michael Brantley. JJ Matijevic drove Lee home with a single to center, and a double by Joe Perez off the center-field wall plated Matijevic to give Sugar Land a 2-0 lead.

RHP JP France ran into trouble in the first inning when he walked in a run, but recovered with an inning-ending double play to preserve the Sugar Land lead at 2-1. He then faced just three hitters in both the second and third inning.

In the top of the fourth, Ross Adolph uncorked a solo home run to right, his third of the season. However, as Adolph was heading to first with the ball still in flight, he stumbled and injured himself, and was replaced by Michael Sandle, who completed the home run trot for Adolph to make it 3-1 Sugar Land.

Reno scored a run in the home half of the fourth on a double, a flyout and a throwing error, pulling back within a run at 3-2. France returned for the fifth and got the first two outs before he was replaced by LHP Matt Gage. France allowed just one earned run on three hits while striking out six. Gage followed by throwing 1.1 scoreless innings, keeping the Space Cowboys ahead 3-2 heading into the seventh.

Sugar Land had a chance to add on an insurance run in the seventh when Dixon Machado doubled with one out but was left stranded at second on a groundout and a fly out to end the frame. Reno tied the game with two outs in the seventh on a solo home run to right by Jorge Barrosa off of RHP Enoli Paredes (L, 0-1) and plated three in the eighth on a walk, a single, an RBI double and two sacrifice flies.

In the top of the ninth, Justin Dirden ripped a single up the middle to begin the inning and advanced to second on a passed ball, but RHP Zach McAllister (S,1) locked down the save to seal the win for Reno.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game series against the Aces on Saturday afternoon. RHP Forrest Whitley (1-2, 4.86) is slated to toe the slab for Sugar Land while Reno has not named a starter for a 4:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online.

