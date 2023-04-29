Ortega Walk-Off Homer Beats Isotopes 6-5

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (16-8) won in walk-off fashion over the Albuquerque Isotopes (12-13) at Dell Diamond by a final score of 6-5 on Friday night. LF Rafael Ortega belted a two-run homer in the 11th inning to clinch the win and give the E-Train a 3-2 series lead.

Round Rock reliever RHP Joe Barlow (2-0, 2.00) earned the win after he entered in the 11th inning and threw one inning. He allowed one unearned run with one hit and two strikeouts. Albuquerque reliever LHP Eli Lingos (0-0, 3.86) went home with a blown-save loss after allowing two runs on one hit in his 0.1-inning outing.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock's offense plated two in the second inning thanks to DH J.P. Martinez. After 1B Blaine Crim doubled to start the inning, Martinez hit a line drive to deep right field and the Express led 2-0.

The Isotopes didn't wait long to answer. In the third inning, Albuquerque cut the E-Train lead in half as a walk and a single brought up 1B Elehuris Montero. He singled to score 3B Coco Montes and Round Rock led 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, a leadoff double for RF Rafael Ortega followed by a single for CF Elier Hernandez advanced Ortega to third base. C Sam Huff grounded out to score Ortega and grow the advantage to 3-1.

A defensive miscue allowed a run to score for the Express in the fourth. With Martinez on third base, a passed ball allowed the speedster to come home and extend the lead to 4-1.

The Isotopes battled back and tied the game in the seventh inning. Following a single that scored one run off the bat of Montero, a two-run home run for LF Michael Toglia leveled the score at four apiece.

After neither team could score during the final two innings, the game went to extras. In the 11th, with two outs, Albuquerque 2B Hunter Stovall doubled to score 2B Connor Kaiser and Round Rock trailed 5-4.

In the bottom of the 11th, with 3B Dio Arias aboard, Ortega smacked the game-winning home run to right field.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock DH J.P. Martinez extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a 2-for-4 night, which included two runs, two RBI, one home run and one stolen base. The lefty has a hit in each of his last five games and is 6-for-12 over his last three.

RHP Robert Dugger turned in his fourth consecutive start that saw two runs or less score while he was on the mound. All but one of those starts has seen 4.0 innings or more and multiple strikeouts.

Martinez, LF Rafael Ortega and C Sam Huff all finished the night with two hits as both Martinez and Ortega also tallied two RBI. CF Elier Hernandez gathered a team-leading three hits, including a double.

Express reliever RHP Dominic Leone posted a scoreless 2.0-inning outing that saw a season-high five strikeouts.

Next up: Game five of the six-game set between Round Rock and Albuquerque is scheduled for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. CT from Dell Diamond. Express RHP Cole Winn (1-2, 3.00) is slated to start against an Isotopes pitcher to be announced.

