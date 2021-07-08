Round Rock Defeats Albuquerque 7-6 in Rain-Shortened Contest

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (28-27) earned a 7-6 series-opening win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (19-35) on Thursday night at Dell Diamond before the contest was called early due to rain. The Express took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning before the game was declared official at the end of the fifth after a 30-minute rain delay.

Round Rock reliever RHP Jason Bahr (1-1, 12.68) earned his first win of the season after a scoreless inning that saw a hit and a strikeout. On the losing side, Albuquerque starter LHP Ian Clarkin (0-5, 8.92) allowed seven runs on five hits and five walks during his 3.1 innings on the mound. Express starter LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang permitted six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in his 4.0 innings of work.

Albuquerque took a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning as 3B Rio Ruiz hit a leadoff single before 1B Connor Joe recorded a two-out base hit. CF Sam Hilliard cleared the bases with a three-run home run for the early advantage.

Round Rock plated its first run of the night in the bottom of the frame when LF Delino DeShields knocked a single before stealing second. The outfielder moved to third then scored on back-to-back groundouts.

The Isotopes extended their lead to 5-1 in the second when Ruiz hit a two-run homer, bringing C Chris Rabago in with him, who had previously reached on a force out that caught RF Nick Longhi out at second.

The bottom of the third saw Round Rock's first three-run inning of the contest. After drawing a walk, RF Jason Martin advanced to third on a Yohel Pozo single before scoring thanks to a double from CF Leody Taveras. Express 1B Curtis Terry followed with a base hit of his own to send both Pozo and Taveras across home plate, trimming the deficit to 5-4.

In the top of the fourth inning, Isotopes 2B Taylor Motter hit a 450-foot solo home run to left field for their sixth run.

Round Rock surged ahead in the fourth with a second three-run frame as Clarkin walked SS Ryan Dorow, 2B Yonny Hernandez and DeShields to load the bases. After Isotopes RHP Jesus Tinoco took the mound, Dorow scored on a Martin groundout. Pozo then launched a double down the left field line to send Hernandez and DeShields home for the 7-6 lead.

With rain starting to fall in the fourth inning, the teams played through the bottom of the fifth before going into a 30-minute rain delay, at which point the call was made to declare the contest as an official game, finalizing the 7-6 Express win.

Round Rock and Albuquerque face off in game two on Friday night at Dell Diamond. Express LHP Brock Burke (0-4, 8.18) is scheduled to start against Isotopes RHP Ryan Castellani (1-6, 8.67) with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

