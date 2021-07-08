Skeeters Welcome Tacoma Rainiers for Upcoming Homestand

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters are set to play the Tacoma Rainiers for the first time in franchise history, hosting them for a six-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Constellation Field.

Tacoma (the Triple A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners) is the Skeeters' first-ever opponent from the Pacific Time Zone.

Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of July. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

Below is the Skeeters promotional lineup for the upcoming homestand:

7:05 p.m., Thursday, July 8

Hops & Hot Dogs - Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs as well as $2 domestic drafts and sodas.

7:05 p.m., Friday, July 9

Fireworks Friday (presented by Victory Solar) - Each Friday home game at Constellation Field will feature postgame fireworks.

6:05 p.m., Saturday, July 10

2019 ALCS Replica Ring Giveaway - The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a replica 2019 American League Championship Series ring, recognizing the Astros' series victory over the New York Yankees.

Dueling Pianos - A dueling piano show will take place in the Insperity Club beginning in the eighth inning of the Skeeters' game. Fans are able to attend the show with a game ticket.

6:05 p.m., Sunday, July 11

Dog Days of Summer - Fans can bring their dogs out to Constellation Field to watch the Skeeters take on the Rainiers. Dogs will only be permitted in the grassland area of seating and a waiver will be required to sign upon entry.

Sunday Funday - Kids get to run the bases following every Sunday home game at Constellation Field (presented by Larry Caldwell, DDS).

7:05 p.m., Monday, July 12

My Hero Monday (presented by Smart Financial Credit Union) - A discounted ticket will be offered to members of the military (active and retired) as well as first responders. Proof of ID is required to obtain the discounted ticket.

Margarita Monday - Fans can purchase $5 full-sized margaritas.

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, July 13

Coca-Cola Family Four-Pack - Available only on Tuesdays at Constellation Field, this ticket package includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $72.

