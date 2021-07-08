Series Preview: Bees Back Home against River Cats

July 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The 26-27 Salt Lake Bees are back in Smith's Ballpark and set to take on the 23-30 Sacramento River Cats for a six-game series after a road series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The Bees have been on a hot streak winning nine of their last 13 games. Salt Lake took four of the six games on the road vs. Oklahoma City and outscored the Dodgers 34-24.

Jo Adell had a great series against Oklahoma City and continues to have a record setting season. Adell had a standout performance on Saturday hitting three for four with a home run, five RBIs and accounted for 2 runs. He now has 17 home runs and 46 RBIs on the season giving him a tie for most home runs and RBIs in Triple-A. Adell finished the series with seven hits on 23 at-bats (.304 avg.), a double, a home run, six RBIs and accounted for five runs.

Jon Jay stepped up in a big way for the Bees offense and was swinging a massive stick against the Dodgers. Jay had a hit in every game against Oklahoma City and hit seven for 20 (.350 avg.) with one RBI while accounting for three runs. Jay's best performance at the plate came on Saturday when he had three hits on five at-bats with an RBI and scored one run for the Bees. Jay is hitting .356 on the season with a .441 slugging percentage.

Michael Stefanic had a standout performance against the Dodgers and was finding grass all over the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He had two multi-hit games and went seven for 25 (.280) on the series with a double, two home runs, six RBIs and accounted for five runs. On Monday Stefanic went two for four with a double, a home run, knocked in 3 RBIs and scored twice.

The Bees bullpen had a dominant performance in Oklahoma City and were dicing up Dodgers hitters one after another.

Jaime Barria started the game on Friday and picked up his second win of the season. Barria pitched six innings and gave up four hits without allowing a run and striking out three batters. The Bees won the game 2- giving Barria a 2-1 record on the season.

Packy Naughton got the start on Tuesday and was shoving the ball past hitters all night. Naughton threw seven innings and only allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts. The Bees won the game 4-1 giving Naughton a 2-1 record on the year.

Dillon Peters started the game on Saturday and threw 4.1 innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out three batters. Jake Petricka came in after Peters and threw 1.2 innings and gave up one run on two hits with 3 strikeouts. Petricka picked up his second win of the season Saturday on the Bees 12-2 victory.

Petricka got his third win of the season on Monday after the Bees beat the Dodgers 5-4 in the tenth inning. Brian Johnson started the game and went 4.1 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits on four strikeouts. Austin Warren, Felix Pena and Jose Quijada came in after Johnson and only gave up 4 hits without allowing a run. Petricka came in at the 9th inning and threw 1.2 innings and closed the extra inning victory out while allowing one hit. Petricka is now 3-0 on the season.

The Sacramento River Cats just wrapped up a six-game road series against the Las Vegas Aviators. The River Cats split the series with Las Vegas. Sacramento is heading to Utah on a three game losing streak and are in last place in the West division of Triple-A West.

Sacramento is bringing some talented hitters through Smith's Ballpark this series as three of the top 10 batting averages in Triple-A play for the River Cats.

Catcher Joey Bart has the seventh highest batting average (.338), left fielder Braden Bishop has the eighth highest average (.336) and first baseman Jason Krizan has the ninth highest average (.333).

Sacramento has gotten good performances out of their bullpen as the River Cats have the third least allowed runs in the Triple-A West, West Division.

Game one of the Bees and River Cats series starts on Thursday, July 8th @ 6:35 at Smith's Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.