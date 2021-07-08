Aces Notes

First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is set for 6:35 p.m.

Let the Rain Fall Down:

Reno has yet to lose a six-game set this season, moving to 6-0-3 on the season after downing Tacoma, 6-4, in the series finale on July 6.

Despite Blake Lalli's club taking four of six from the Rainiers, the host club outscored Reno, 35-34, while both squads racked up 56 hits.

Kevin McCanna struck out five batters in his stellar three innings of work against Tacoma, marking the 14th time this season an Aces pitcher has registered at least five strikeouts in a game. In such contests, the team from the Biggest Little City holds a 12-2 mark.

The Aces became the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach the 400-run plateau this season on Michael De La Cruz's solo homer in the fourth inning of the team's July 5 game against the Rainiers.

Blake Lalli's club reached the 400-tally mark in just 53 contests, surpassing the 60-game franchise record set by the 2011 and 2017 squads, both of whom went on to win the division. Since 2005, no team in Minor League Baseball has reached 400 runs faster than the Aces with the closest team being the Lancaster JetHawks in 56 games.

Time to Fly:

The Aviators have won three straight games against Sacramento after dropping its five previous contests between the River Cats and Salt Lake Bees. However, Las Vegas has lost three consecutive games to Reno, surrendering 15 or more runs in each game.

Five current Aces have recorded at least 10 hits against the Aviators this season with Drew Ellis and Camden Duzenack pacing the club with 14 apiece. Duzenack also leads all current players with five home runs, 10 RBIs and a .667 batting average.

12 of the Oakland Athletics' top-30 prospects are currently on the Aviators' active roster, including No. 2 ranked A.J. Puk. The 26-year-old has struggled against the Aces this season, allowing seven runs on nine hits in five innings of work across three relief appearances.

Vimael Machin has been Las Vegas' best bat against their Nevada counterpart, putting forth a .257/.333/.457 slash line with a club-leading 11 RBIs in eight contests. The Aviators' infielder struggled in his two games at Greater Nevada Field this season, going 1-for-9 with a triple and a run scored.

Pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo will kick off the series for the team from Summerlin, taking the mound with a 0-1 record and a 10.38 ERA in four starts since being optioned from Oakland. The 23-year-old left-hander struggled in the Majors this year, going 2-4 in 13 appearances and allowing 29 earned runs on 46 hits in 38.0 innings of work.

The Aviators rank second in Triple-A West with 368 runs scored and 524 hits while being tied for first in walks with 245. Las Vegas' pitching staff has struggled through 54 games, allowing the most runs in Triple-A with 397 while holding a league-worst 6.78 ERA.

So Yesterday:

It's been a minute since the Aces have played at Greater Nevada Field, going 7-5 on their 12-game road trip against Sacramento and Tacoma.

As a team, Lalli's club slashed a .265/.335/.491 mark while registering 73 runs on 113 hits, 25 of which went for home runs, tying Sacramento over that span.

Ellis held a two-way tie among Triple-A players with six home runs and 16 RBIs since Reno started their road trip on June 24. The Aces' prospect went 13-for-40 (.325) with 10 extra-base hits and 10 runs scored. Ellis was the only player to have more than three home runs on the road.

Chester Pimental and Miguel Aguilar provided steady relief for Reno out of the bullpen, combining to make 11 appearances and allowing just four earned runs on 12 hits in 12.1 innings of work. Aguilar secured five saves in as many opportunities while on the road.

What Dreams are Made of:

The Aces' bats have dipped under the .300 mark at the dish, yet remain atop of professional baseball with its .297 batting average. The team's average at the plate sits three points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.294).

Reno ranks first in MiLB with 409 runs scored, 18 tallies ahead of the Tampa Tarpons (391).

Seth Beer has recorded a Triple-A-leading 21 doubles this season.

Ellis also sits just behind his fellow corner infielder with 18 doubles, good for fourth in Triple-A. The Aces' corner infielder moved into fifth place in MiLB's top level with 28 extra-base hits, one ahead of Beer's sixth-best 27. In games the D-Backs' prospect hits a home run, the Aces hold a 6-2 record.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking second in Triple-A with a .374 batting average and first with a .506 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds an undefeated 6-0 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 14-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

In the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's club has locked down a Triple-A-leading .315 batting average, 157 runs, 197 hits and 34 home runs.

