Skeeters Opener vs. Tacoma Postponed Due to Rain

July 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters scheduled game Thursday against the Tacoma Rainiers at Constellation Field was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Skeeters and Tacoma will play a straight doubleheader, with two seven-inning games, beginning at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. The teams are slated to begin their series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

Thursday marked the second postponed game due to weather for the Skeeters at Constellation Field this season, and their fourth postponed game overall. The other home postponement came in the opener of a doubleheader on May 24 vs. EL Paso.

Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of July. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

