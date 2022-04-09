Round One Tickets on Sale Now

The #8 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will face the #1 Knoxville Ice Bears for the first round of the SPHL President's Cup Playoffs.

Roanoke will host Game Two at Berglund Center on Saturday, April 16. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. Knoxville will host Games One and Three. Game Three will only be played if necessary. The winner of the series will advance to the semifinals.

Tickets for April 16 are on sale starting April 9 at 10:00 A.M. at Berglund Center box office and online.

