SPHL Announces Suspension

April 9, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Evansville's Cory Dunn

Evansville's Cory Dunn has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 300, Knoxville at Evansville, played on Friday, April 8.

Dunn was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, at 11:52 of the third period.

Dunn will miss Evansville's game tonight against Knoxville.

