Bobcats Stumble against Thunderbolts, 7-4

April 9, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release







The Bobcats made their final trip to the Ford Center under an unusual set of circumstances after head coach Nick Niedert stepped aside for personal reasons ahead of the last two games of the regular season. In an emergency situation you call on the EBUG who is now the EBUC as David Ayres stepped into the role. With just one day of practice under the teams belt they came into Evansville looking to find a win, something they hadn't done against the Thunderbolts this season.

The first period saw the Bobcats come out with jump, but a similar storyline played out as after an early penalty on Bobcats newcomer Will Robertson, Scott Kirton was able to score on the power play. Mike Ferraro and Josh Adkins then scored 33 seconds apart to give Evansville an early 3-0 lead. During the course of the season Vermilion County has retreated when trailing early, but instead they pushed forward as Davis Kirkendall scored his third of the season to cut the deficit back to 3-1.

Ferraro and Adkins both went back to work in the second extending the Evansville lead to 5-1 in the first 6:16 of the second period. As has been a bit of a staple for the Cats this season the late period attack kept coming. Dominick Horvath got one through from the point as he scored in back to back games for his fifth of the season. Levi Cudmore added a tally at 17:01 to cut the lead back down to 5-3.

Brandon Lubin and Kirton both found the net late in the third period to help Evansville secure the victory, but the Bobcats continued attacking through the final horn as Alex Borowiec tallied his second professional goal at 18:26 to cut the lead to 7-4. Vermilion County couldn't complete the comeback however and that is where it ended.

Mac Berglove stopped 39 of 46 in the loss.

The Bobcats are back at the David S Palmer Arena for the final time this season on Saturday as they host the Peoria Rivermen at 7pm. It is ALS night and special jerseys will be featured as well! Get over to DASH auctions and try to win one of these one of a kind jerseys or stay after to bid on one of your favorites! Get your tickets on VCBobcats.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.