Quad City Pulls off 2-0 Win over Bobcats

The Bobcats came into Friday night's game still looking to define themselves against an instate rival who has dominated the season series. Vermilion County found just one win against the Storm as they were able to win a game back on December 31st . The last few matchups however have seen Quad City take it to the Bobcats winning the last 3 16-4.

The game began as a back and forth affair that led to not much to talk about offensively as each team was kept off the scoreboard for the first 35 minutes of the game until Taylor Pryce beat Ben Churchfield with a bottle buster over his shoulder at 17:08 of the second period. Pryce added another 6:19 into the third period to double the lead to 2-0.

The Bobcats continued to push back and had opportunities, but just couldn't find a way to put a puck past Kevin Resop so in a last ditch effort the Cats pulled Churchfield for the extra attacker which backfired as Marcus Ortiz put another puck into the empty net to make it 3-0.

Churchfield stopped 25 of 27 in the loss.

The Bobcats are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Peoria Rivermen in Peoria follow along on VCBobcats.com or on HockeyTV!

