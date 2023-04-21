RoughRiders Split Two Games on Friday

April 21, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders completed yesterday's suspended game with a 13-5 win on Friday night before the Arkansas Travelers responded with a 7-1 win in seven innings at Riders Field.

Frisco (7-6) is now 2-2 against Arkansas (9-4), which had the best record in the Texas League entering this week. Now, both teams are tied for first in their respective divisions.

Tekoah Roby (0-2) started the second game and went four innings for Frisco, allowing four runs with five strikeouts. Kyle Tyler tossed four innings for Arkansas with one run allowed before giving way to Devin Sweet (3-0), who maneuvered two scoreless innings to earn the win.

Kellen Strahm walked twice in the ballgame, stole a base and was the lone Frisco player to score. He came home on a Scott Kapers sacrifice fly.

Getting his second career start in center field, Chris Seise belted a home run in the seventh inning of the first game on Friday and went 1-for-3 in the second game. The former first-round pick homered in the second and third games of this series, the two games Frisco has won.

In Friday's first game, Frisco resumed play leading Arkansas 9-0. Luisangel Acuña had launched a grand slam on Thursday before play was halted due to rain. Acuña added an RBI double in Friday's portion of the game to total five runs batted in, a career high for the 21-year-old.

The RoughRiders continue the six-game set against the Travelers with game five on Saturday, April 21st at 7:05 p.m. RHP Ryan Garcia (0-1. 3.86 ERA) starts for Frisco and RHP Bryan Woo (0-0, 2.25 ERA) taking the hill for Arkansas.

Saturday is Girl Power Night and Girl Scout Night. Before the game, fans can take in a Women Who Lead panel from the first base dugout. After the game, kids can run the bases, presented by Raising Cane's. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.