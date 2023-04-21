Cardinals Drop Game 4 in Extras to RockHounds
April 21, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The Cardinals (5-8) carried Friday night's game into extra innings against the Rockhounds (6-7), but couldn't finish the job in the 11th inning, falling to Midland 6-5. The series is tied 2-2.
Decisions:
W: RHP Chuck Hall (1-1)
L: RHP Andre Granillo (0-2)
Notables:
3B Jacob Buchberger went 2-for-4 on the night, with 2 solo home runs; his second of the night came in the bottom of the 9th, tying the game for the Cardinals 3-3. He was the only Cardinal with more than 1 hit on the night.
CF Mike Antico homered immediately after 3B Jacob Buchberger in the bottom of the 3rd inning, his first long ball of the 2023 season
LHP Kenny Hernández had a successful Hammons Field debut, with a final line of 4.0 IP / 5 H / 2 R / 2 BB / 5 SO
On Deck:
Saturday, April 22, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Logan Gragg (0-0, 5.63) vs. MID RHP Royber Salinas (0-0, 3.24)
Saturday Night Baseball / Happy Half-Hour
Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
