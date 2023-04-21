Missions Fiesta Homestand Begins Tuesday, April 25th

April 21, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, April 25th for their second homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate) from Tuesday, April 25th until Sunday, April 30th.

Tuesday, April 25 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, April 26 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals - 12:05 p.m.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 27 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, April 28 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Fiesta Jersey Giveaway - Courtesy of McCombs Ford West, the first 2,000 fans will receive the first giveaway jersey of the 2023 season.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, April 29 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks - Fans can stay after the game to enjoy a terrific fireworks display!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, April 30 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Six Flags Sunday - Courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive a free ticket to Six Flags!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season is the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, group tickets, and single-game tickets for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season and fans can purchase tickets at the box office using a credit card. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.