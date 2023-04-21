Govern's Heroics Not Enough in 3-2 Loss in Extras

The Naturals started off Thursday's contest by scoring the game's first run against Amarillo starter Luke Albright in the first inning. Tyler Tolbert led off the frame with a walk and went to third when John Rave singled to right. *Robbie Glendinning *singled to left, scoring Tolbert to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead.

The game stayed that way until the top of the ninth when three walks and a two-RBI single off the bat of Tristin English flipped the script with the Sod Poodles up by a run. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Jimmy Govern tied the game with his first home run of the year, celebrating wildly when he returned to the dugout.

Thursday's game reached its dramatic climax after Amarillo scored a run in the top of the 10th to take the lead. With Parker Bates *starting the inning on second, Tolbert dropped down a bunt in front of home plate that was quickly handled by Sod Poodles backstop *Juan Centeno, who threw a strike to third that cut down Bates for the first out with a runner on first. Tolbert stole second with two outs and Rave grounded a ball to second base, which Amarillo second baseman Ryan Bliss booted. The ball hit the heel of his mitt and popped up into the air, allowing Tolbert to get to third.

Tolbert turned at third and headed for home while the deflected ball ended up at third in the glove of A.J. Vukovich, who threw to home. The ball beat Tolbert who tried to evade the tag but was called out on a count of being out the basepath to end the game with the Naturals falling 3-2.

Dante Biasi (1-1) took the loss, allowing an unearned run on one hit with a strikeout.

The Naturals and Sod Poodles return to action on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. RHP Andrew Hoffmann (1-1, 4.00) will take the mound for the Naturals to halt the two-game skid. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by listening on the MiLB first pitch app, watching through the Bally Live app, or with a subscription to MiLB.tv and MLB.tv.

