Roughriders CANADIAN DUO Put on a Show in Week 2!

Published on June 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Watch every catch from Saskatchewan Roughriders receivers Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker in Week 2. From clutch catches to explosive gains, these Canadian stars helped drive the Riders' offence and delivered big moments all game long.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

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