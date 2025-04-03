Roughnecks to Host Away Game Watch Party at Home Run Dugout on Sunday, April 6

April 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







WHAT: The Houston Roughnecks will host an official watch party for the team's first away game vs. the Arlington Renegades, Sunday, April 6 at Home Run Dugout, located in Katy.

All fans are invited to come early, and cheer on the Roughnecks from afar, as the team looks to secure their first win of the 2025 UFL season on the road at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

The event will include special ticket promotions, opportunities to win tickets to the Roughnecks' next home game on April 19, as well as merch and swag giveaways.

WHEN: Sunday, April 6

- Doors open at 10 a.m.

- Game kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

WHERE: Home Run Dugout - Katy

1220 Grand West Blvd.

Katy, Texas 77449

