"Full Battle Rattle" this Sunday for Battlehawks

April 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks (1-0) will open the home portion of their 2025 United Football League schedule this Sunday, April 6 at 5:30 PM CT (FS1) against conference rivals, the San Antonio Brahmas (0-1).

Last week, the Battlehawks opened the season by setting new UFL records by allowing only six points and rushing for a combined 273 yards as they beat Houston Roughnecks 31-6.

Head Coach Anthony Becht returns for his third season with the Battlehawks, bringing back 31 players from last year's roster including UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler, UFL Special Teams Player of the Year Chris Garrett, and All-UFL honorees Butler, Garrett, Wille Harvey, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Mike Panasiuk, and Jacob Saylors.

The doors for The Dome at America's Center will open at 4 PM CT with the first 7000 fans to enter receiving a commemorative "Full Battle Rattle" rally towel compliments of BeatBox.

Open to all fans, the new McDonald's Flight Deck is the destination where Kids Club members can pick up their official hat and lanyard, as well as design their own Battlehawks pennant with friends from The Magic House. Plus, be sure to pay attention at halftime to see who is flying in for a special introduction.

Individual tickets, suites, and group seating for the home opener and all St. Louis Battlehawks games are available at UFLBattlehawks.com/Tickets.

Schedule of Events

2:00 P.M. The Official St. Louis Battlehawks Tailgate at Baer Plaza Enjoy the music, games, food, and fun just across the street from The Dome

2:30 P.M Battle March Welcome our St. Louis Battlehawks as they arrive on bus and walk through and high-five fans on their way into The Dome.

4:00 P.M. Gates Open

Entertainment: DJ Tycoon in the BeatBox DJ Booth

Color Guard: AmVets Post 106

National Anthem: Retired Navy Petty Officer, First Class, Generald Wilson

Game Ball Presentation sponsored by Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

Presenter: Michelle D. Tucker, CEO/President of United Way of Greater St. Louis

American Flag held byUnited Way of Great St. Louis community members

5:30 P.M. Kickoff for St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas

The Dome at America's Center

The Dome at America's Center has a complete A to Z guide of what is allowed into the facility and other helpful information to make your gameday experience more enjoyable. A clear bag policy of 12" x 6" x 12" or less in size per person is among those guidelines.

The Dome at America's Center operates cash-free at concessions and retail locations. Payment with debit or credit cards, Google Pay or Apple Pay are accepted. Please note that parking facilities and certain vendors may still require cash.

