United Football League Week Two Preview

April 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The 2025 United Football League season rolls into Week two with a full slate of exciting matchups as teams look to build momentum early in the year.

FOX UFL Friday in Michigan

Birmingham Stallions (0-1) vs. Michigan Panthers (1-0)

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Kickoff: 8:00 PM ET (7:00 PM CT) on FOX

The Michigan Panthers will open their home schedule under the primetime spotlight, hosting the Birmingham Stallions in FOX UFL Friday action. Fans at Ford Field can expect an intense battle as both teams aim to assert themselves as contenders in the league's early weeks. Will the Stallions start the season 0-2 for the first time and put Michigan in the driver's seat in the USFL Conference?

Notable: Brothers Kai and Samson Nacua created UFL history last weekend, being the first siblings to score touchdowns in the same game. This is the second consecutive year that Kai and Samson have suited up together for the Michigan Panthers.

Saturday Showdown in the Capital

Memphis Showboats (0-1) vs. DC Defenders (1-0)

Location: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Kickoff: 8:00 PM ET (7:00 PM CT) on ABC

On Saturday, April 5, the DC Defenders return home to Audi Field, where they will host the Memphis Showboats in a pivotal early-season matchup. The Defenders are known for their passionate home crowd, setting the stage for a high-energy contest on ABC.

Notable: DC Defenders Interim Head Coach Shannon Harris, looks to continue his winning ways in Week Two, aiming for his second victory at the helm. After stepping into the role, Harris led the Defenders to a strong opening performance against the Stallions last Sunday with an 18-11 victory over the three-time spring league champions.

Sunday Doubleheader Delivers Action

Houston Roughnecks (0-1) vs. Arlington Renegades (1-0)

Location: Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

Kickoff: 12:00 PM ET (11:00 AM CT) on ESPN

Sunday's action-packed slate begins when the Arlington Renegades welcome the Houston Roughnecks in a Texas showdown on ESPN. This is the first time the Renegades will host the Roughnecks at home since the league merged, seeking to even the score after a tough loss last season.

Notable: This weekend's matchup between the Renegades and Roughnecks will also feature a sibling pair. Twin brothers Antonio (Arlington Renegades) and Marco (Houston Roughnecks) Ortiz will face each other on opposite sides of the field this Sunday. It will be the first time the identical twins will play against one another.

San Antonio Brahmas (0-1) vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (1-0)

Location: The Dome at America's Center, St. Louis, MO

Kickoff: 6:30 PM ET (5:30 PM CT) on FS1

Closing out the weekend, the St. Louis Battlehawks take the field at The Dome at America's Center, facing the San Antonio Brahmas in front of what is sure to be another raucous crowd and a key early season XFL Conference match-up. The Battlehawks' home atmosphere is among the best in the UFL, and they'll look to feed off that energy to secure a second win.

Notable: The St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahmas meet in Week Two for a highly anticipated rematch of their 2024 XFL Conference Championship showdown. Last season, these two teams battled for a spot in the title game, with San Antonio taking the win. This season, St. Louis looks to defend their home turf at The Dome.

With Week Two set to deliver high-stakes action, UFL fans can look forward to another thrilling weekend of spring football.

Fans can watch all UFL games live, starting Friday on FOX. Additional broadcasts will be available on ABC, ESPN and via FOX and ESPN's streaming platforms.

Tickets for UFL games are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.