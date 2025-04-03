Defenders Football in Peak Bloom as Team Celebrates First-Ever 'Blossom Bowl' against Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 5

April 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







Washington, D.C. - The DC Defenders return to Audi Field for its second home game of the 2025 UFL season as it hosts the Memphis Showboats in the first-ever cherry blossom inspired "Blossom Bowl" on Saturday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

"Spring and Defenders football go hand in hand, just as the iconic cherry blossoms symbolize the season. Bringing these two D.C. traditions together is a perfect match," said Kate Greenberg, Vice President of Team Business for the DC Defenders. "On the heels of Petalpalooza in Navy Yard, the football at Audi Field will be electric and the spirit of spring strong-don't miss this unforgettable celebration!"

Football Highlights

The Showboats will visit Audi Field for the first time this Saturday. The Defenders hold a 1-0 series lead, defeating the Showboats, 36-21, in Memphis last season.

After last week's thrilling home win against defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions, the Defenders improved to 12-3 all-time at its home field.

Saturday's game features current UFL Defensive Player of the Week Anthony Hines III and Special Teams Player of the Week Matt McCrane. Hines III led the Defenders in total tackles in the Week 1 win against Birmingham, totalling six solo tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. McCrane tied a franchise record by going a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, including a 53-yarder and two fourth quarter kicks to help seal the victory against the Stallions.

Fan Experience

Authentic fan experiences enhance game day from beginning to end for fans of all ages. Ticket prices starting as low as $25 ensure the experience is affordable.

The team continues its homestand as the Defenders host its first-ever cherry blossom inspired "Blossom Bowl" theme game. In partnership with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, tickets are available that include a giveback to the Cherry Tree Endowment supporting the National Park Service to care for the iconic trees.

The Defenders welcome College Series partner school University of Maryland. Fans who purchase a ticket through this special bundle will receive an exclusive cobranded hat.

The Mighty Sound of Maryland marching band will bring the spirit of spring to life with high-energy performances as fans enter the stadium and again during halftime. The University of Maryland Army ROTC Color Guard will present the nation's colors as James Shaffran, former baritone singer for the Washington National Opera and Defenders Season Ticket Member, sings the National Anthem.

The Defenders welcome home Shield Crew season ticket members with exclusive field access and branded items only available to the most ardent fans. Defenders Kids Club members will enjoy an exclusive membership pack and the opportunity to participate in the high five line as the team runs out to take the field. Season tickets and Kids Club memberships are still available.

Bar Network partners will offer a pre-game gathering place along with food and drink specials for Defenders fans.

Fans can support Community Spotlight partner, the Cherry Tree Endowment, with a donation at the in-stadium retail shop or online. Funds from the endowment support the National Park Service to care year round for the iconic trees, many of which are showing their age and need to be replaced to bloom for future generations.

Know Before You Go

Gates open at Audi Field at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available online or at the Box Office on game day.

The match-up will be nationally televised on ABC.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.