Roughnecks Suffer Defeat to Battlehawks in 2025 UFL Season Opener

March 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







Spring football is back in full swing as the Houston Roughnecks made their return to TDECU Stadium to host their 2025 season opener but would fall short to the St. Louis Battlehawks, 31-6.

The Battlehawks would receive the ball first in the season opening contest-seeking to put their points on the scoreboard first. As the Roughnecks defense held their ground, a set of offensive penalties would turn the ball over to the boys in blue in opposing territory. Even with favorable field advantage at the STL 49-yard line, an interception by QB Anthony Brown on 2nd and 9, would place the ball right back in the hands of St. Louis. With a chance at redemption, St. Louis would take control of the remaining first quarter and score the first set of six with a 4-yard rushing touchdown by RB Jacob Saylors, bringing the score to 6-0. Houston would fall to answer back as the team would punt the ball back to the Battlehawks after a 3 and out leading into the second quarter.

With a new set of fifteen on the board, St. Louis' offense continued to keep their scoring momentum as they would once again find themselves in Roughnecks territory. QB Manny Wilkins would score his own rushing touchdown, increasing the score 12-0. Houston's struggles on the offensive side of the ball would continue in the second as their next two ball possessions would result in another interception and punt. The Roughnecks would trail 18-0 going into halftime as their defense would hold them to two field goals during their consecutive possessions.

Both teams would go quietly through the third quarter, as defenses would battle to keep the score unchanged. The Battlehawks would continue their fight to seal the game early as QB Manny Wilkins would once more find the red zone with a 1-yard touchdown, putting the score at 24-0. Entering the last thirteen minutes of the game, the pendulum looked to be swinging in the Roughnecks' favor as the offense would break ground into Battlehawks domain. With the fans on the edge of their seats and Houston knocking at their door, St. Louis would continue to shut down as they came away scoreless in the end zone.

With the fate of the game once again in their gloves, the Battlehawks would storm down field with a 74-yard rushing touchdown by RB Jarveon Howard and successful 1-point conversion, drilling in their 31-0 lead. The Roughnecks would not let their latest set of six go unanswered as they would have their first offensive success of the game with a 5-yard receiving touchdown by WR Justin Hall in the final two minutes of the contest. Even with a gain in the ninth hour, the rally would not be enough as Houston would be served their first loss of the season.

The Roughnecks will face the Arlington Renegades, in a Battle of the Lone Star State, on the road at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, April 6. Game 2 will air on ESPN at 11 a.m. CT.

POST GAME NOTES:

The Roughneck QB's connected with six different receivers in the game.

QB Nolan Henderson rushed for his first touchdown of the season.

WR Justin Hall recorded the team's first scoring touchdown of the season.

CB Damon Arnette came up with the team's first sack.

Returning LB J.T. Tyler had a game-high 8 total tackles.

