Battlehawks Run over Roughnecks 31-6

March 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







The St. Louis Battlehawks began their 2025 UFL campaign with a 31-6 win over the Houston Roughnecks Friday at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. The 25 point margin ties the largest margin of victory in Battlehawks history, matching the 25 point margin over Orlando in Week 10 of 2023. St. Louis recorded 460 total yards, the second most for a single game in UFL history, trailing Birmingham's 466 total yards at Memphis in Week 6 of 2024. The team also logged 273 rushing yards, a new UFL record, surpassing Birmingham's 213 in Week 5 of 2024 at Houston.

FS Qwynnterrio Cole started the season off with an interception on the STL 44 from Houston's first pass attempt of the contest, spurring an explosive second possession by St. Louis. RB Jacob Saylors logged 37 rushing yards over the possession, including a 21 yard rush on 2nd and 10 at the HOU 36. Saylors rushed for 4 yards to score the first Battlehawks touchdown of the 2025 season.

The Battlehawks entered halftime with an 18-0 lead on Houston, the second largest halftime lead in team history, behind only a 23-3 advantage over New York in St. Louis' first ever home game during Week 3 of the 2020 XFL season. St. Louis has held Houston scoreless in 6 of their last 8 quarters against them, including a scoreless first half in each of their last two meetings. The team recorded 167 passing yards in the first half.

Head Coach Anthony Becht started off the 4th quarter by using his Super Challenge on QB Manny Wilkins' pass intended for WR Hakeem Butler which was called incomplete. St. Louis challenged for pass interference and the play was overturned, putting the ball on the 1-yard line for 1st and Goal. The Roughnecks lost their Super Challenge in the fourth quarter, challenging QB Nolan Henderson's incomplete pass intended for WR Emmanuel Butler. The call was upheld.

QB Max Duggan took over for Wilkins with 7:15 left in the fourth quarter. Duggan handed off the ball to RB Jarveon Howard on the second play of the possession, leading to a 74 yard rushing touchdown, the longest run in UFL history. Howard totaled 115 rushing yards on 13 attempts, a new Battlehawks single-game rushing record.

Houston scored its first and only touchdown of the contest with a 5-yard pass to WR Justin Hall in the fourth quarter. Following the touchdown, Houston elected to take the ball on 4th and 12 to retain possession. The four play drive resulted in a loss of 13 yards, turning the ball back over to St. Louis.

The Battlehawks will open their home schedule against the San Antonio Brahmas at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 6 at The Dome at America's Center. The game will be televised on FS1. Tickets are available at UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.