The Battlehawk Brief: Week 1

March 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







After what seemed like an eternity, the last few days have gone by at lightning speed as we gear up for the debut of "UFL Friday Nights on FOX" with your St. Louis Battlehawks kicking off tonight in Houston against the Roughnecks at 7 p.m. CT.

Ran into a group of Battlehawks fans at the airport yesterday and know of several others who have made the trip down for tonight's game-KaKaw!!

-Eighteen players will be wearing a Battlehawks uniform for the first time this season and three players return from 2023 to join the 29 familiar faces from last year. This is a motivated group and anxious to see them in action.

-Without a doubt, the most-asked question of late has been around who will start at quarterback. Anthony Becht has remained consistent about all three quarterbacks impressing in camp, but has acknowledged that Manny Wilkins and Max Duggan will be the two up for the position tonight. He's keeping close to the vest how many snaps or series each will play, which only lends to the options the Houston defense will need to plan for.

-Regardless of who is under center, don't be surprised if one of their targets will be #8 Blake Jackson. The Houston-native will have over 40 family and friends in the crowd tonight as he plays in his hometown for the first time since 2020-when he caught a pass for the Roughnecks against the Battlehawks in Week 3 of the XFL season.

"I grew up 10 minutes down the street," shared Jackson. "It's definitely a blessing anytime you can play back home in front of where you grew up."

Jackson figures to have a prominent role in the return game for the Battlehawks this season. Last year in Week 5 at D.C, he stepped in for an injured Darrius Shepherd and took the opening kickoff a career-high 58 yards to start the game.

"That was a big first return for me on the season," said Jackson. "Transferring to this season, I'm ready. Special teams is such a crucial part when it comes to the three phases of the game, it can win you games or lose you games. I'm excited to go out there and make the plays that need to be made."

-When the tandem of Manny Wilkins and Frank Darby connect on a pass, it won't be the first time. The duo played two seasons together at Arizona State (2017-18), where Darby hauled in 30 catches for 655 yards and 4 touchdowns from Wilkins.

-After battling through a knee injury last year, defensive tackle Austin Faoliu has dropped close to 30 pounds and earned high praise in camp. An All-XFL performer in 2023, keep an eye on the big guy in the middle of the Battlehawks defensive line.

-This week's Game Captains are Qwynnterrio Cole, Chris Garrett, Willie Harvey, Jacob Saylors, and Jake Sutherland. Chosen by Coach Becht, all are leaders on and off the field and should certainly set the tone for tonight's game.

-Great to see Lukas Denis, Gary Jennings, and Nate Meadors back in St. Louis. All three had an impact on the 2023 season and have been welcomed back with open arms by all. Jennings is wearing his familiar #12, while Denis has switched to #23 and Meadors to #22.

-Don't forget, it's almost time to go #FullBattleRattle. Be part of the action for next Sunday's home opener (5:30 p.m. vs San Antonio). The first of three in a series of collectible rally towels will be handed out to the first 7000 fans through the gates of The Battledome. All tickets are available at UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.

