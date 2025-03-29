Arlington Defeats San Antonio 33-9

March 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Renegades (1-0) opened their 2025 campaign with a 33-9 win over the San Antonio Brahmas (0-1) at Choctaw Stadium.

The Renegade defense held the Brahmas scoreless after three plays during the game-opening series. Arlington picked up 24 yards before the team successfully navigated a fourth-down conversion. Two false starts would plague the team on the way to the red zone before a six-yard pass caught by WR Isaiah Winstead appeared to cross the end zone.

The touchdown would be overturned with the ball on the one-yard line. One play later, RB De'Von Smith earned the Renegades' first touchdown. Arlington went up 8-0 as a two-point conversion pass from QB Luis Perez was caught by TE Sal Cannella.

On the first play of the second quarter, Perez was intercepted which later led to the Brahmas kicking a field goal after eight plays and 48 yards. Arlington responded as a 77-yard run from RB Kalen Ballage and a two-point conversion pass to WR Deontay Burnett put the Renegades up 16-3 at the half.

During the third quarter, the home team would extend its lead to 24-3 as the Renegades went on an 11-play, 56-yard scoring drive that ended with RB De'Veon Smith recording his second one-yard rushing touchdown of the day. The team would go 3-for-4 in two-point conversions as another throw from QB Perez would land in the hands of WR Burnett.

A pass interference call on Arlington placed San Antonio in scoring position before an offensive foul and an unsuccessful field-goal attempt kept the Brahmas scoreless to end the third quarter.

QB Perez's 11-yard throw to WR Burnett, the receiver's second receiving catch of the night, placed the Renegades three yards away from the end zone as a 2-yard rush from RB Ballage followed. A one-yard TD rush from RB Smith concluded the Renegades' 9-play, 59-yard scoring drive. Arlington would be stopped a few yards short during its two-point conversion to lead 30-3 in the fourth quarter.

With less than five minutes left in the game, the Brahmas scored their first points in the second half on a fourth-down conversion. Their three-point conversion attempt would be unsuccessful.

Using this season's new rules, San Antonio elected to keep possession of the ball, starting at its 28-yard-line at 4th and 12. The Brahmas couldn't convert as an unsuccessful pass gave the ball back to the Renegades. A field goal from Arlington with 24 seconds left was the final point of the game.

The Renegades stay home for their next matchup against the Houston Roughnecks (0-1) on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN at Choctaw Stadium.

POSTGAME NOTES

Saturday's win marked the Renegades' second season-opening victory since winning the 2023 opener at Choctaw Stadium over the Vegas Vipers (22-20).

The Renegades posted 183 rushing yards, which surpasses the most yards tallied by the team in a game last season.

RB Kalen Ballage finished with a game-high 110 rushing yards in nine attempts, the third-most rushing yards in a single game in UFL history. He had 105 yards at halftime.

RB De'Veon Smith caught three rushing touchdowns against San Antonio on Saturday to tie the UFL's single-game rushing touchdown record. His game-high most last season was two against Memphis (5/11/24).

QB Luis Perez had yet another strong performance on Saturday, going 20-25 (80%) for 164 yards and one interception with a 77.3 RTG.

Arlington held San Antonio to nine points during the game, which is the least amount of points scored against the Renegades since April 21, 2024 (vs. Houston).

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.