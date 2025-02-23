Roughnecks Downed by Knighthawks, 15-10

February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks were defeated by the Rochester Knighthawks 15-10 Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Rochester scored three goals to start the game with Calgary's first tally coming from Haiden Dickson, followed by Curtis Dickson to make it 3-2. The visitors notched the next four the start the second quarter. Curtis and Haiden found the back of the net a second time, with Dane Dobbie also adding to the Roughnecks score to have Calgary down 10-5 at the half.

The Knighthawks held a healthy lead through the second half, and the Roughnecks could not close the gap with only five additional goals scored from Curtis Dickson (2), Brayden Mayea, Jesse King and Tanner Cook, while Rochester also tallied five for the win.

Curtis Dickson continued to lead Calgary's offence, finishing with 9 points from 4 goals and 5 assists. Brayden Mayea finished his night with 4 points (1g, 3a). Justin Inacio was successful at the dot, winning 18 of 27 faceoffs for the Roughnecks. Calgary outshot Rochester 52-50.

The Roughnecks are now 6-5 on the season with seven games remaining. The team hits the road for the next two weeks, travelling to Colorado March 1 to take on the Mammoth and then to Buffalo to face the Bandits March 8. Through the next eight weekends, Calgary faces Colorado twice, Buffalo twice, San Diego once, and play the second and final game in their series with both Las Vegas and Saskatchewan.

The Roughnecks next home game is Saturday, March 15th for the St Patrick's Day Party! Tickets are available now for the best and biggest St Pat's party in Calgary, at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.

