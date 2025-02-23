Seals Drop 13-12 Thriller to Buffalo, Split Season Series
February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals News Release
The Seals battled hard in a back-and-forth showdown against Buffalo for the second weekend in a row but fell just short this time around in a 13-12 loss.
Jake Govett opened the scoring before Tre Leclaire netted two to keep the Seals ahead. A late first-quarter goal from Kyle Jackson put San Diego up 5-4. Dylan Watson struck twice in the second, but Buffalo's late push left the game tied 8-8 at halftime.
Watson completed his hat trick early in the third, and Wes Berg added another, but Buffalo capitalized on power plays to take an 11-10 lead. Leclaire tied it heading into the fourth, but Buffalo edged ahead late. Despite a strong push, the Seals couldn't find the equalizer.
