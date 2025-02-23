Seals Drop 13-12 Thriller to Buffalo, Split Season Series

February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The Seals battled hard in a back-and-forth showdown against Buffalo for the second weekend in a row but fell just short this time around in a 13-12 loss.

Jake Govett opened the scoring before Tre Leclaire netted two to keep the Seals ahead. A late first-quarter goal from Kyle Jackson put San Diego up 5-4. Dylan Watson struck twice in the second, but Buffalo's late push left the game tied 8-8 at halftime.

Watson completed his hat trick early in the third, and Wes Berg added another, but Buffalo capitalized on power plays to take an 11-10 lead. Leclaire tied it heading into the fourth, but Buffalo edged ahead late. Despite a strong push, the Seals couldn't find the equalizer.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.