Bandits Get Revenge Over San Diego In 13-12 Win

February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Matt Vinc had 38 saves in the win while Josh Byrne (1+5), Kyle Buchanan (3+1) and Dhane Smith (2+2) each had four-plus points

Sunny San Diego provided the Buffalo Bandits the perfect setting to get revenge after losing their first game of the season to the Seals in overtime last week.

Thirteen saves from Matt Vinc in the final quarter of a tightly contested game between the two teams gave the Bandits a 13-12 win on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena.

San Diego started where it ended last week, opening the scoring 2:44 into the game. Dhane Smith answered 46 seconds later, starting the run of back-and-forth goals from the Bandits and Seals. The run ended with Kyle Buchanan scoring on his former team to make it 3-3.

Steve Priolo gave the Bandits their first lead of the night, going the full length of the field to score. San Diego had their own run of three straight goals, including two in the final minute of the first quarter, to pull ahead 6-4.

Josh Byrne and Chase Fraser answered back with back-to-back goals 12 seconds apart, both of which Connor Farrell assisted on, giving him his second and third assists of the season.

Buffalo and San Diego went up and down the field trading missed shots before the Seals got one past Vinc to take back the lead.

The Seals relinquished the lead 1:20 later when Buchanan scored his second goal on his former team, going behind the back on the crease.

Chris Cloutier notched his first goal of the game and got Buffalo their second lead with a backhand goal whilst being surrounded by five defenders with a delayed penalty called.

The Seals scored before the half to even the score at 8-8.

San Diego came out of the half hot, taking back the lead with two goals within the first 1:42 of the quarter.

The Bandits responded by scoring three consecutive goals capped off by Tehoka Nanticoke diving from behind the goal to give Buffalo the lead once again. However, San Diego again scored in the final minute, tying the game at 11, setting up yet another close finish between the teams for the second consecutive week.

Clay Scanlan made his impact in the fourth quarter, scoring the opening goal of the quarter to make it 12-11, and then getting a secondary assist on Buchanan's third goal of the game that made it 13-12 with 4:25 left to play.

Vinc clinched the game for the Bandits, making five saves in the final two minutes and getting his payback after the Seals scored the tying goal with six seconds remaining in last week's game.

The Seals had a chance to score with 10 seconds left but failed to get a shot off, giving Buffalo a 13-12 win.

