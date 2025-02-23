Bandits Hold off Seals at Pechanga Arena
February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals News Release
The Seals and Bandits picked up right where they left off a week ago and it was another high-scoring affair with the Bandits coming out on top 13-12 at Pechanga Arena.
The game was tight throughout as it featured 10 ties and six lead changes and Kyle Buchanan's goal with 4:25 left proved to be the game-winner.
The Seals got a game-high four goals from Tre Leclaire, his fourth of which tied the game 12-12 with 4:49 left, while Buchanan paced Buffalo with three. Dylan Watson had three goals and three assists for the Seals while Wes Berg scored twice dished out four assists.
The Seals, now 5-6, have a bye next weekend before returning to Pechanga Arena to host Vancouver on Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.
