Bandits Hold off Seals at Pechanga Arena

February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The Seals and Bandits picked up right where they left off a week ago and it was another high-scoring affair with the Bandits coming out on top 13-12 at Pechanga Arena.

The game was tight throughout as it featured 10 ties and six lead changes and Kyle Buchanan's goal with 4:25 left proved to be the game-winner.

The Seals got a game-high four goals from Tre Leclaire, his fourth of which tied the game 12-12 with 4:49 left, while Buchanan paced Buffalo with three. Dylan Watson had three goals and three assists for the Seals while Wes Berg scored twice dished out four assists.

The Seals, now 5-6, have a bye next weekend before returning to Pechanga Arena to host Vancouver on Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

