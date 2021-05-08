Rough Start Sinks Chihuahuas
May 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas were held hitless until one out in the sixth inning in their 9-4 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Saturday at Cheney Stadium. Luis Campusano's single in the sixth broke up the combined no-hit bid.
Campusano went 2-for-4 in the loss with his first Triple-A home run, an opposite-field line drive over the right field wall. Making his first Triple-A appearance since 2018, El Paso starter Brett Kennedy allowed five earned runs in three innings.
One night after hitting El Paso's first home run of the season, center fielder John Andreoli had the team's first stolen base of the year. El Paso's Ivan Castillo went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs Saturday and has a .692 on-base percentage through the first three games of the season. Castillo and Brian O'Grady have hits in all three games for El Paso.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2021/05/08/644657#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=644657
Team Records: El Paso (1-2), Tacoma (2-1)
Next Game: Sunday, 2:35 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (0-0, -.--) vs. Tacoma RHP Vinny Nittoli (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
