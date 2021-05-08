Reno Aces Notes

First pitch at Salt Lake is set for 5:35p.m. PT.

Balanced Attack: The Aces have scored 13 runs through the first two games, scoring behind seven different players with multi-hit games, and three different with multi-RBI games. The team is slashing a collective .296/.321/.654, with seven home runs and a .976 OPS.

The Aces' Aces: Reno has rolled out nine different pitchers through two games, and the staff sports a collective 5.50 ERA on the season, combining to strike out 25 batters. The strikeout total includes career-nights from each starter thusfar, with Corbin Martin striking out an Opening Day record eight on Thursday, before Seth Frankoff struck out a career-best five last night. Martin's total was just short of his career-best nine strikeouts.

All They Do is Win: The Aces moved to 2-0 with last night's win, marking the first time since 2018 that the team has been undefeated through two. A win tonight would mark the first time ever that Reno was unbeaten through three games. Due to the COVID-19 cancelation of the 2020 sea- son, Reno has not lost a game since September 1, 2019 - a stretch that spans over 600 unbeaten days.

Mmm... Beer: Thanks to a home run and a double last night, Seth Beer is six for nine with four runs, three doubles, a home run and two RBIs through his first two games in Triple-A. Beer entered the season as the 11th-highest-rated prospect in the Arizona system.

Go Domingo Go: Domingo Leyba has opened the season with two home runs, a double and four RBIs through the first two games. Dating back to September of 2019, Leyba has notched a hit in three straight games. In 2019, Leyba drove in 77 runs for the Aces, the third-best mark on the team.

Power Surge: The Aces crushed four doubles and five homers in last night's game, starting the game with all of their first eight hits going for extra bases. Four different players hit home runs, including Christian Lopes' first two Triple-A long balls.

New Skipper in Town: Blake Lalli was tabbed as the Aces' fifth manager in franchise history on Feb. 1, 2021. This came after former skipper Chris Cron was promoted to Field Coordinator on the Diamondbacks' staff. Lalli, 37, enters the season as the youngest coach in Aces' history and is the first former player to receive the managerial nod. As a catcher in his two seasons with the Aces, Lalli tallied 142 hits, 66 RBIs and caught 51 runners stealing in 174 games played. Prior to his role in Reno, the Pittsburgh, Pa., native served as the manager for both Single-A Kane County Cougars and Double-A Affiliate Jackson Generals for one season. During his lone slate in Mississippi, Lalli coached the Generals to a 78-57 record and its second Southern League National Championship in as many years. In just two career seasons as skipper, he boasts a 150-123 record and has men- tored top prospects such as Daulton Varsho, Jon Duplantier and Seth Beer.

Roster Breakdown: The Reno Aces will feature a new look in 2021. The outfield will be headlined by a pair of touted veterans, 2017 World Series Champion Josh Reddick and 2017 World Series runner-up Trayce Thompson. The duo has combined for over 1,450 games played in the MLB, spanning five teams. In their combined 12 years of Major League service, Reddick and Thompson have produced 613 RBIs and 1,228 hits, 166 of which were sent over the outfield wall. To go along with two experienced outfielders, 12 more members have seen action in the Show. Top pitching prospect Corbin Martin is slated to make his first appearance since being traded from Houston to Arizona in the 2019 blockbuster deal that sent Zach Greinke to the Astros.

Meet the Staff: Returning for his second season with Reno and 11th season with the Diamond- backs' organization will be pitching coach Jeff Bajenaru. The former World Series Champion with the Chicago White Sox had a six-year playing career, finishing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2006. He completed his Minor League career with a record of 20-18 and an ERA south of 3.00. Joining Lalli in Reno this season are two familiar faces from his Jackson staff in hitting coach Rick Short and extra coach Jorge Cortes. Short, a 12-year veteran of the D-Backs' franchise, served as the hitting coach on both of Lalli's squads since 2018 and led Jackson to a league-leading 128 home runs and third-best .713 OPS. Cortes, a lifetime .282 hitter during his career, will also enter his third season under Lalli.

