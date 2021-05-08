Big Tacoma Sixth Dooms Chihuahuas

The Tacoma Rainiers scored five runs in their 11-batter sixth inning Friday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-2. El Paso's two runs came on an RBI bunt single by Tucupita Marcano and a solo home run by John Andreoli, the Chihuahuas' first homer of the season.

El Paso's MacKenzie Gore made his first Triple-A start on Friday and pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits. Seattle Mariners prospect Logan Gilbert allowed one run in five innings to get the win in his Triple-A debut.

Pedro Florimón went 2-for-4 with two doubles for El Paso in his first game of the season. Ivan Castillo had a single and a walk for El Paso and has a .625 batting average through the first two games of the year. Former Rainier Parker Markel pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in relief in his Chihuahuas debut.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2021/05/07/644659#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=644659

Team Records: El Paso (1-1), Tacoma (1-1)

Next Game: Saturday, 6:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (0-0, -.--) vs. Tacoma LHP Hector Santiago (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

