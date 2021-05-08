OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 8, 2021

Oklahoma City Dodgers (0-2) at Round Rock Express (2-0)

Game #3 of 120/Road #3 of 60

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Mike Kickham (NR, -.--) vs. RR-LHP Joe Palumbo (NR, -.--)

Saturday, May 8, 2021 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek their first win of the 2021 season when they continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The Express own a 2-0 lead in the Red Dirt Rumble rivalry series. The current six-game series is OKC's first since wrapping up the 2019 season and following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Game: The Round Rock Express scored five runs in the first inning and never slowed down, defeating the OKC Dodgers, 15-6, Friday night at Dell Diamond. The Express slugged five homers and scored each of their final nine runs with two outs, with seven of those scoring on home runs. After being shut out in the season opener, the Dodgers scored six runs and hit their first two home runs of the season, with Omar Estévez and Luke Raley each going deep.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mike Kickham takes the mound for the OKC Dodgers in his team debut...The lefty had his contract selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers this past Sunday and threw the final two innings of the team's 16-4 win Milwaukee. He allowed three runs and five hits during his outing and struck out the final two batters of the ballgame...Kickham signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent Jan. 8 and made four appearances for the team during Spring Training as a non-roster invitee...Kickham spent the 2020 season in the Boston Red Sox organization and made six appearances (two starts) for the Red Sox after having his contract selected from the Alternate Training Site Aug. 31. It was his first ML action since 2014 and he allowed 12 runs and 21 hits over 14.0 innings pitched. He picked up his first ML win after throwing 2.0 scoreless innings Sept. 5 against Toronto and recorded a career high eight strikeouts against Tampa Bay Sept. 10...Kickham spent the entire season with Triple-A New Orleans in the Miami Marlins organization serving in a swingman role, making 13 starts and 18 relief appearances...He enters the 12th season of his professional career after he was selected by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2010 MLB Draft from Missouri State University.

Against the Express: 2021: 0-2 2019: 6-10 All-time: 130-110 At RR: 67-54 The Dodgers and Express continue their Red Dirt Rumble rivalry series tonight and meet for the third time in their six-game series to begin the 2021 season...Only 371 miles separate Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from Dell Diamond, making it the shortest distance between the Dodgers and any of their Triple-A opponents as well as a perfect set-up for a rivalry as the teams meet 30 times this season...The teams last played one another in 2019, with the Express winning the season series for the first time since 2014...The Dodgers went 2-6 at Dell Diamond, posting a losing record there for the first time since 2009 and taking their most losses ever in one season at the stadium...OKC is now 2-8 over the last 10 games at Dell Diamond, exceeding their losses from the 2016-18 seasons combined (seven). The team went 22-10 at the venue over the first four seasons of the Dodgers affiliation.

Down in a Hole: The Dodgers have dropped their first two games and will look to avoid matching their slowest start to a season in the Bricktown era (since 1998). OKC has started a season 0-3 just twice during that time - in 2017 against Iowa in OKC and in 2005 at Memphis. The team had won at least one of its first two games in 13 of the last 14 seasons and in 20 of its first 22 seasons overall.

Strike Hard: Four OKC pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts last night after three pitchers combined to record 15 K's in Thursday's season opener. Through the first two games of the season, the Dodgers' pitching staff is tied with the Sugar Land Skeeters for the most strikeouts in Triple-A West. However, Sugar Land has pitched two more innings than the Dodgers...In 2019, Dodgers pitchers racked up a league-leading and team record 1,287 strikeouts, as OKC led the Pacific Coast League in K's for the third time in four seasons. OKC registered 61 games with 10-plus strikeouts...To begin this season, when Round Rock has not struck out, they are batting nearly .500, going 21-for-43 with seven homers.

The Run Around: OKC has allowed the most runs in Triple-A West through two games (21 R/20 ER) and has allowed a league-high seven homers (T-Salt Lake) - five of which the Express hit Friday night. The 21 runs allowed by the Dodgers are the most given up by an OKC team through two games since 1998. OKC's previous high for runs allowed through the first two games of a season was 16 in a season-opening doubleheader in Memphis in 2013. In previous years, an OKC team has not allowed a combined 21 runs prior to their fourth game of a season.

On the Board: After being held scoreless through the first 11 innings to begin the season, the Dodgers scored six runs on eight hits Friday, including two home runs, over the final seven innings. Between Thursday's game and the first time though the lineup Friday, the team went a combined 5-for-39 (.128) with no runs and a 0-for-13 clip with runners on base. Beginning with Omar Estévez's homer in the third inning, the team finished Friday's contest 8-for-27 (.296)...Although six of the team's first 13 hits have gone for extra bases, the team is now 3-for-26 with runners on base (9 K), including 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position. The leadoff batter has reached base only three times in the first 18 innings.

First Step: Each of the three relievers used by OKC Friday night made their Triple-A debuts, with each appearing above either Rookie-ball or A-ball for the first time in their careers. Jordan Martinson and Cyrillo Watson combined for cover the fifth and sixth innings, with each appearing above the Arizona League for the first time. Edward Cuello - who had made seven career appearances at Low-A - struck out three batters over two scoreless frames to finish things out...Catcher Hamlet Marte also made his Triple-A debut yesterday, entering the game in the eighth inning

Roster Rundown: Due to new rules to accommodate health and safety protocols as well as the needs of the Major League parent club, Triple-A rosters have been expanded to a maximum of 33 players, although only 28 players will be active per game. Some members of the OKC roster will concurrently serve as part of the official Los Angeles Dodgers Taxi Squad. The OKC Dodgers' roster currently has 29 total players. Fifteen players have previous Major League experience and seven appeared in the Major Leagues in 2020 despite the pandemic-shortened season. Josiah Gray headlines the roster as the consensus top pitching prospect in the organization. Four other players are listed among the organization's top 30 prospects per Baseball America or MLB Pipeline: infielder Omar Estévez along with outfielders DJ Peters, Luke Raley and Zach Reks...Due to the gap between seasons, only Peters, Reks and pitcher Kevin Quackenbush return from the 2019 roster.

Developing Champions: The Los Angeles Dodgers won their seventh World Series championship in 2020, marking the third time in OKC's minor league history the team's parent club won the World Series, as well as the first time since 1980. The Dodgers' official 2020 World Series roster had 16 former OKC Dodgers, including eight players who spent time in OKC during the 2019 season. Eight former OKC Dodgers were on the field for the final out of the championship-clinching Game 6, and former OKC shortstop Corey Seager was named World Series MVP.

Leading the Charge: Travis Barbary returns for his second season as manager of the OKC Dodgers. He is joined by pitching coach Jamey Wright, an Oklahoma City native and 19-year Major League veteran who enters his first assignment as a team pitching coach. Manny Burriss joins the staff for his first full-season assignment as hitting coach. Former OKC Dodgers manager Bill Haselman, who managed the team from 2016-18, returns as third base and bench coach. Former OKC Dodgers pitcher Justin DeFratus is the team's bullpen coach.

