Skeeters Score 10 Unanswered and Win 10-3 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The Sugar Land Skeeters scored 10 unanswered runs Friday night to lift them to a 10-3 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Jose Siri paced the offense, going 3-for-5 with a home run, double and four RBIs. Siri sent a three-run homer to straightaway center field in the fourth inning to open the scoring for the Skeeters (2-0). It marked the first home run in Skeeters history as a Triple A franchise.

After notching 15 hits on Opening Day, the Skeeters mounted a 17-hit effort on Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Every player in the Skeeters lineup recorded a hit, with six players recording at least two hits.

Following Siri's three-run home run to get the Skeeters on the board, they scored at least two runs from the fourth through the seventh inning. Ronnie Dawson gave the Skeeters the lead for good in the fifth inning with a two-run double. C.J. Hinojosa hit two doubles to left field, driving in a pair of runs on the night.

Taylor Jones and Garett Stubbs each made their first Triple A starts of the year. Jones went 2-for-4 with two runs and a walk while Stubbs went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI

Right-hander Tyler Ivey got the start for the Skeeters and struck out seven while allowing three runs over 4 â  innings and took a no-decision. It was the first career Triple A appearance for Ivey. Right-hander Seth Martinez (1-0) got the winning decision after tossing 2 â  scoreless and hitless innings. Right-hander Riley Ferrell closed out the ballgame with two scoreless frames.

Skeeters pitching did not allow a hit through the final four innings of the game and struck out a combined 14 batters. Albuquerque starter Brandon Gold (0-1) collected the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits through 4 â  innings.

The Isotopes (0-2) grabbed an early lead on an RBI double from Greg Bird in the first and a two-run triple from Taylor Motter in the third.

Right-hander Brett Conine will look to keep the Skeeters winning streak alive at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday and will be opposed by Isotopes left-hander Ian Clarkin.

