Roudebush Named SPHL's February Warrior Player of the Month

March 5, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced on Wednesday that Roanoke goaltender Austyn Roudebush has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Month for February, on the heels of the veteran goalie earning three of the last four Player of the Week awards for the league.

Last month, Roudebush went 7-0-1 for the Dawgs, tallying a 1.82 goals against average and a 0.945 save percentage as Roanoke recorded a 9-1-1 mark for the month, jumping from fifth place to third. Roanoke has also reeled off a franchise record ten-game winning streak, of which Roudebush was in the net for eight games.

After dropping his first start on February 1 in a 3-2 shootout loss to Pensacola, Roudebush ran off seven consecutive wins to close out the month, including a 47-save performance in a 4-3 shootout win over second-place Huntsville on February 16. Of his eight starts, Roudebush gave up two or fewer goals in six of them.

The Toledo native leads SPHL netminders in wins (25) and minutes, is second in shutouts (three) and saves, and fourth with a 2.49 goals against average. Roudebush also moved into second place in career wins (105) and is now just six wins away from tying the SPHL record of 111, set by Peter Di Salvo (2013-21).

This marks the second time in Roudebush's career that he's earned the league's Player of the Month honors after winning the award for December 2022. It's the fourth time in franchise history that a Rail Yard Dawg has earned the award, and the second consecutive month with a Roanoke player as the SPHL Warrior Player of the Month after Carson Gallagher was named as the league's Player of the Month for January (Brad Barone also won the award in February 2018).

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, March 7 at the Pelham Civic Complex. Puck drop is slated for 8:05 P.M. EST in Alabama. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

