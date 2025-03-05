Rivermen Sign Forward Alex Ambrosio

March 5, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen anno unced on Wednesday that they have signed forward A lex A mbrosio to the active roster ahead of their weekend se ries against Quad City.

A mbrosio, a native of Burnaby, B ritish C olumbia, in Canada, is in his rookie season of North American season after netting nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 17 games with the Fayetteville M arksmen. Before playing in the SPHL, Ambrosio spen t four seasons at Lake Superior State University and o ne more with Canisius College. In all, Ambrosio boasted 30 points in 134 games at the NCAA Division I level. Ambrosio also had 21 points in 21 games with Nantes while playing overseas in France during the 2022-23 campaign.

Ambrosio and t he Rivermen will take on the Quad City Storm for three games this next weekend starting on the road in Moline on Friday night and again on Saturday night before returning to the River City for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Storm at 3:15 pm.

