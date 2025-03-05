Mayhem Partner with Cherry Blossom Festival for Cherry Blossom Night

March 5, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, are excited to announce a partnership with the Macon Cherry Blossom Festival for the team's Cherry Blossom Night on Saturday, March 22.

"The Mayhem are proud to dive into the deep roots of our community's history and join forces with the Cherry Blossom Festival," said team President Alex Wall. "As soon as we (Chuck and I) got to Macon, we witnessed first-hand how important the festival is to Middle Georgia, and we're proud to 'bring the Festival to the Coliseum' on March 22nd."

The game will feature appearances by Cherry Blossom Royalty and a few Cherry Blossom pastimes, including the return of the 'Dress Like a Twin" contest and hosting the Dog Fashion show during Mayhem intermissions! The Mayhem will also host the team's first Pink Poodle Toss: an event where fans will be able to purchase a stuffed pink poodle at the game and toss them onto the ice after the Mayhem's first goal of the game (proceeds to benefit the Macon Cherry Blossom Festival)!

"We are thrilled to partner with the Mayhem to feature two prominent entertainment brands in Macon," said Stacy Moore, President of the Cherry Blossom Festival. "We look forward to some favorite throwback events being presented during the game!"

Fans who attend the hockey game on Saturday night will be able to present their game ticket at the Cherry Blossom Festival between Monday, March 24, and Thursday, March 27 to receive 50% off their admission to the festival.

Specialty Cherry Blossom jerseys to be worn by the team during the game will be released on social media in the coming weeks, and game worn jerseys will be auctioned after the game. Replica jerseys and other specialty merchandise will also be available on a limited basis at the game that evening.

Tickets for Cherry Blossom Night on Saturday, March 22, as well as other Mayhem home games are on sale now at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.