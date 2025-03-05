Dawgs' Austyn Roudebush Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Austyn Roudebush of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Month for February.

Roudebush went 7-0-1, with a 1.82 goals against average and a 0.945 save percentage as Roanoke went 9-1-1 for the month, jumping from fifth place to third.

After dropping his first start on February 1, a 3-2 shootout loss to Pensacola, Roudebush ran off seven consecutive wins to close out the month, including a 47-save performance in a 4-3 shootout win over second-place Huntsville on February 16. Of his eight starts, Roudebush gave up two or fewer goals in six of them.

The Toledo, OH native leads SPHL netminders in wins (25) and minutes, is second in shutouts (three) and saves, and fourth with a 2.49 goals against average. Roudebush also moved into second place in career wins (105) and is now just six wins away from tying the SPHL record of 111, set by Peter Di Salvo (2013-21).

Other nominees for the Warrior SPHL Player of the Month: Filimon Ledziankou, Birmingham (9 gp, 7g, 2a, hat trick, shg, gwg), Cole Ceci, Evansville (6-2-1, 2.39 gaa, 0.927 save%), John Moncovich, Fayetteville (7 gp, 3g, 4a, gwg), Austin Alger, Huntsville (9 gp, 6g, 6a, +7), Jake Raleigh, Macon (9 gp, 6g, 2a, hat trick, 2 gwg), Nick Pryce, Pensacola (9 gp, 4g, 3a, gwg), and Zach Wilkie, Peoria (9 gp, 5g, 5a, +8, four-goal game, gwg).

