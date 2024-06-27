Rookie Spotlight: Cincere Mason

June 27, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - From Atlanta to Des Moines, defensive back Cincere Mason looks to now make plays as he begins his professional football career with the Iowa Barnstormers.

Mason began playing organized football in third grade, branching away from his four siblings who were more interested in playing basketball. Once Mason began playing football, he fell in love with the game and realized that he wanted to pursue a professional career.

"I got into it when I was really young," Mason said. "I was the only one in my family playing football, so I would say around like five or six I started and it was it from there."

Mason was a first-team All-Region 6-5A safety and punt returner at Grady High School. He was an unranked college prospect, but still had Division I offers from all over Georgia and ultimately committed to Kennesaw State University.

Mason spent three seasons as an Owl. In the 31 games Mason saw action in, he recorded 83 total tackles, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries. His impressive numbers allowed him to transfer to power five Kansas State University for two seasons. After being plagued with injuries, Mason still played in 20 games, tallying 46 total tackles and three interceptions. The Wildcats won their third Big 12 championship in his senior season, which he describes as his favorite football memory.

"Winning a conference championship was pretty fun," Mason said. "I've never had the experience of playing in bowl games, but just the process of starting at FCS school tomorrow school and then going to the big 12 conference was pretty cool."

Mason was a mid-season addition to the Iowa Barnstormers' roster and officially signed in May. He attributed his easy transition to the Indoor Football league to the guidance he received from wide receiver Darren Wilson and defensive back Malcolm Washington.

"Darren, even though he's on the offensive side of the ball, just explained to me and just tried to keep me calm about everything," Mason said. "Malcolm is pretty new to the team as well and he was trying to tell me to just relax and play ball."

In Mason's first career game with the Barnstormers, he had three total tackles in the team's 47-45 win over the Sioux Falls Storm. Like many of his teammates, Mason talked about how much he enjoys playing in front of the passionate fans and how he loves getting to actually interact with them during games.

"My favorite part is seeing how close the fans are and the interactions with them," Mason said. "Like as far as scoring, you can just hand them a football and just shake their hands."

Q: How would you describe your personality in one word?

A: "Charming."

Q: If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

A: "Something to do with giving back because it's better for me and I just feel better about giving back to the community."

Q: Do you have any hidden talents?

A: "I used to play the cello and I can speak Spanish and a little bit of Turkish."

Q: What is your go-to karaoke song?

A: "Livin' on a Prayer by Bon Jovi."

Q: What is your most used emoji?

A: "A heart because I just show love, but it's not always the same one. It just depends on the mood."

Q: What do you want Barnstormers fans to know about you?

A: "I want them to know that I'm a hard worker, and I'm one of those guys who's always doing something away from the spotlight, so just being a hard worker and a great person on and off the field."

