Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers at Arizona Rattlers

June 27, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Barnstormers (4-8) will travel across the country to take on the Arizona Rattlers (8-5) in Glendale on Saturday, June 29 at 8:05 pm.

The Barnstormers were narrowly defeated last weekend by the Tulsa Oilers 54-48. The back-and-forth battle was full of high-flying catches and exhilarating defensive plays, but Oilers defensive back Taylor Hawkins intercepted a deep pass downfield, ultimately ending Iowa's chance at a comeback.

Quarterback Daniel Smith threw for 193 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Darren Wilson, Jr. and running back Robert Washington also combined for 134 yards of total offense with Wilson racking up a season-high 91 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rattlers' four-game winning streak was snapped by the Vegas Knight Hawks in a close 55-51 contest last weekend. Down by four points late in the game, the Indoor Football League's fifth leading rusher, Ja'Rom Johnson, broke free for a back-breaking 45-yard touchdown which sealed the game in favor of the Knight Hawks.

Arizona running back Shannon Brooks has rushed for over 40 yards in three of the last four games and had his best yardage output against Iowa in earlier this season. While no defenders lead the IFL in any statistical categories, the unit remains top-5 in passing defense, allowing just 1672 yards.

This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season.

Fans can tune into the game live on the Indoor Football League's official YouTube channel. Live updates will also be posted on the Iowa Barnstormers Twitter account.

